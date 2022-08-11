Evan Sewell, lead bartender at West Midtown’s Miller Union.

Evan Sewell is the lead bartender at West Midtown’s Miller Union. She started her bartending career at a college bar in Minnesota, but traded snow for sand, moving to Orlando where she began pursuing cocktail competitions.

Evan relocated to Atlanta in early 2020 and previously worked at Watchman’s Seafood and Spirits until it closed earlier this year.

In a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died this week, Evan created “Summer Nights.” It’s a blend of passionfruit liquor and chamomile-infused tequila.

“This is a margarita you’ll want to sip on outside,” she says. “It’s tart and easy to drink and will make you want more!”

Summer Nights by Evan Sewell of Miller Union

1/4 oz Chinola (Passionfruit Liqueur)

1/2 oz Kina L’Avion d’Or Aperitif

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 1/2 oz Chamomile infused Blanco Tequila

Shake and pour into a rocks glass with a rim of sugar and chamomile tea on the outside! Sip and enjoy!

