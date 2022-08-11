Glass art from Starr Petronella.

On August 18, the Dunwoody arts community is inviting you to “pop in” for their pop up.

The free community event, called Pop Up in the Plaza, will feature, for one of the first times, a collaboration between longtime neighbors – the Spruill Center for the Arts, the Chattahoochee Handweavers Guild, the Dunwoody Library and Stage Door Theatre – which are all based in the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Campus at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Artwork by John Horne.

The event, to be held in the building’s open interior plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature live music by BFG (Boogie, Funk and Groove) Band, drinks, fresh popcorn provided by the Popcorn Lady, and homemade popsicles made by Copper Pops, an entrepreneurial venture developed by several students from Dunwoody High School’s finance committee.

Artist demonstrations and hands-on opportunities will also be available that evening, including Improv 101 hosted by Stage Door Development Director Joey Davila, a longtime director and improvisational artist.

“It’s going to be a ‘by the people for the people’ kind of event,” Davila said. “We will learn the basics of improv – who, what, and where – and maybe play a game if time permits.”

The event, which is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Dunwoody, will also feature a painting demonstration by Atlanta artist Betsy Ayers, a drawing demonstration conducted by long-time teaching artist John Horne and several of his students, and a fused glass art demonstration by Starr Petronella. Attendees can also try their hand at cutting glass at Petronella’s station.

Tours of the Spruill facilities and in-session classes will also be available.

Spruill Executive Director Alan Mothner said the event is designed to bring public awareness to a “hidden gem” in the Dunwoody area.

“Most of the community is unaware of this oasis of green space that exists for all to enjoy,” Mothner said. “This is a place where people can come during the day for a respite, to drink a cup of coffee, use our Wi-Fi, and enjoy our new murals, check out our new raised garden beds and immerse themselves in the arts.”

There is no advance registration needed for the Pop Up in the Plaza. More details can be found online.