(Photo courtesy of THICC Burger)

Jay Wolfe is the “el jefe” behind THICC Burger, which they describe as a Black and Queer/Non-Binary-owned burger joint with L.A. roots. The roaming, old-fashioned concept has a mission to feed people with elevated nostalgic foods.



Inspired by the burgers they ate around their Inglewood, Calif. neighborhood growing up, THICC keeps the spirit of the homemade “hood burger” alive.



The Choppa Melt (pictured above) was inspired by Wolfe’s first bodega chopped cheeseburger in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights. As with all of THICC’s menu items, this burger is named after an influential song or person from their youth and Black culture. In this case, Choppa Style (by Choppa ft. Master P), a song they sang quite a bit growing up. For those who understand the reference, it is very nostalgic.



THICC Burger is currently doing a residency at the Municipal Market in Sweet Auburn Tuesdays through Saturdays. They will also be at Round Trip Brewing Co. this Friday.



Behind the Food is a new column from Punk Foodie’s Sam Flemming that highlights some of the most unique and delicious dishes from the Atlanta underground dining scene. Go deeper via Punk Foodie’s weekly guides and pop-up calendar.

