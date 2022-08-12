The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta has announced a slew of events in the lead up to its 31st annual book festival.

The book festival will take place this Nov. 3-20, but in the meantime book lovers can enjoy a host of other events, according to a press release. To kick things off, author and Ukrainian journalist Julie Mendel will talk about her book “The Fight of our Lives: My Time With Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s Battle for Democracy, and What it Means to the World” on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

On Sept. 21, New York Times food writer Melissa Clark will discuss her book “Dinner in One: Exceptional and Easy One-Pan Meals” starting at 7:30 p.m.

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan will discuss their new novel “Mad Honey” on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. According to the press release, there will not be a book signing at this event, and all books are pre-signed by the authors.

The fourth event will take place on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren will talk about his literary fiction debut, “Swann’s War.”

All events will take place at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta at 5342 Tilly Mill Road. Tickets can be purchased online.

The MJCCA is expected to release a full line-up for the festival in September.