Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday he is investing $240 million in federal COVID relief funds in expanding Georgia’s high-speed internet infrastructure.

“Whether you own a small business in rural Georgia, run a farm that utilizes precision agriculture technology, or have children that need to do their homework, the expansion of high-speed internet impacts all Georgians,” Kemp said.

“Regardless of location, access to broadband service is essential for all communities in the Peach State to thrives. I remain committed to helping improve the lives of our citizens by closing the digital divide in our state.”

Many areas of the state still lack broadband access, according to a map published by the state government.

The Kemp administration will have invested over $1 billion in expanding broadband access by the end of the year, the governor’s statement said.

The funds will be administered through a competitive grant program. Further details about applying for the new grants will be released next week.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.