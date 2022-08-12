THICC Burgers recently landed a residency at the Ô Mì Gà’s space at the Municipal Market in Sweet Auburn Tuesdays – Saturdays. (Courtesy of THICC Burgers)

The Punk Foodie team recently returned from vacay where we ate our way across a few countries in Europe. We missed y’all, but we are back, energized and ready to dive back into the ATL underground dining scene.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 111 (and counting) underground dining events with 58 ITP and 53 OTP.

You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, West End Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

The biggest news while we were OOO was that our friends @thiccburgers landed a residency at @thecurbmarket in Sweet Auburn on Tuesdays through Saturdays 11AM-5PM, taking over the @omigakitchen’s kitchen space there.

Speaking of residencies, @humblemumbleatl continues his at @thecollectiveatcoda in Midtown each week day crafting killer sandwiches. In addition, this weekend you can find him on Friday at @outrunbrewingco in Stone Mountain and Saturday at @ptreefarmersmkt in Buckhead and at @3timaginarium in Reynoldstown. If you haven’t had any of his sandwiches, you are missing out … we particularly love the meatloaf melt.

Some other folks on our radar this weekend who are popping up a couple of times, giving you a better chance to catch them:

For Lao: @sosofedatl will be bring Lao to @8armatl on Friday and Saturday as the sunsetting of 8arm and that stretch of Ponce continues.

For Late Night Taiwanese American: on late Friday and Saturday night, @itsmightyhans will be at @tioluchos hosting a “Buenas Noches” late night pop-up with Taiwanese American fare and Tio Lucho’s classic cocktails.

For Jamaican-Chinese (and Reggae): @yaardie.eats does not serve fusion … they serve food with ties back to the Chinese diaspora who settled down in Jamaica in the 1800’s. They are at the free BeREGGAE festival in @piedmontpark.atl Friday through Sunday.

And some notable ‘one shot’ events this weekend:

Vietnamese + Texas BBQ: @eatphocue will be at @eventidebrewing in Grant Park on Friday

Mexican: @gorditasatl will be at @radioroasters in Decatur on Saturday morning. Stay tuned later this month for @loshermanoslocosat, their collab with @humocuisine

Polish: @bravewojtek will be at @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale Estates on Saturday. His pop-up days will soon be ending (say it isn’t so!), so get there while the getting is good…

Filipino: a true collab between @barangayatl, @sevenfingersbakedgoods & @adobo.atl at Adobo’s store front in Decatur (get there early and BYOB)

One final note: congrats to a couple of former pop-ups who are or will soon be graduating to ‘brick & mortar’ status. @azucar_cuban_cafe is having their grand opening in Sandy Springs on Saturday and @mamajaneseafood will be doing the same soon in Capitol View.

FRIDAY

Sweet Auburn: THICC Burger

11:00am – 5:00pm | The Municipal Market

Tech Square: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

11:00am – 3:00pm | The Collective Food Hall @ Coda

Grant park: Phở Cue™ (Vietnamese + BBQ)

4:00pm – 10:00pm | Eventide Brewing

Piedmont Park: Yaardie Eats (Chinese Jamaican) at BeREGGAE Festival

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Piedmont Park

Stone Mountain: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

5:00pm | Outrun Brewing Company

O4W: SO SO FED (Lao) (reservations recommended)

6:00pm | 8Arm

Poncey-Highland: Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American)

10:00pm – 12:00am – 13 | Tio Lucho’s

SATURDAY

Buckhead: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Decatur: GORDITAS (Mexican)

9:00am – 12:00pm | Radio Roasters Coffee

Piedmont Park: Yaardie Eats (Chinese Jamaican) at BeREGGAE Festival

10:00am – 10:00pm | Piedmont Park

Sweet Auburn: THICC Burger

11:00am – 5:00pm | The Municipal Market

Reynoldstown: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

12:00pm | Three Taverns Imaginarium

Avondale Estates: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

1:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Roswell: Atlanta International Night Market with Lots of Chefs

2:00pm – 10:00pm | East Roswell Park

Decatur: Filipino Collab with Barangay, Seven Fingers & Adobo ATL

4:30pm – 7:30pm | Adobo Kitchen

O4W: SO SO FED (Lao) (reservations recommended)

6:00pm | 8Arm

SUNDAY

Piedmont Park: Yaardie Eats (Chinese Jamaican) at BeREGGAE Festival

10:00am – 10:00pm | Piedmont Park