Courtesy SCAD School of Film and Acting

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will create four schools related to the film and entertainment industry – a $4.4 billion industry for the state of Georgia.

SCAD said this week it will form the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting, and School of Visual Communication. These join the recently announced De Sole School of Business Innovation.

“SCAD continually evolves because change defines global business,” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace in a press release. “Our brilliance never rests. SCAD offers degree programs today that didn’t even exist before SCAD invented them! Radically trailblazing courses of study like immersive reality and themed entertainment belong in a class all their own, which is why I’m proud to announce the creation of the SCAD School of Creative Technology, a Shangri-La for STEM students worldwide, along with the newly formed School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting, and School of Visual Communication. The future lives at SCAD, right here, right now.”

The School of Creative Technology will offer courses in immersive reality, interactive design, game development, and themed entertainment design, while the School of Animation and Motion brings together the university’s top-ranked animation, motion media design, and visual effects programs.

The School of Film and Acting will utilize the SCAD Casting Office, the college’s new movie backlot in Savannah, and mixed-reality (XR) stages in Savannah and Atlanta. The School of Visual Communication encompasses the university’s illustration, photography, and sequential art programs.

For more information, visit scad.edu/academics/academic-schools.