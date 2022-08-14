Dragon Con 2022 guests include Walter Koenig, William Shatner and Morena Baccarin (Courtesy Dragon Con/ABC)

Two of the three remaining living cast members from the original “Star Trek” series will be attending this year’s Dragon Con convention: William Shatner and Walter Koenig.

Shatner, now 91, played Captain James T. Kirk in the series and subsequent films and last fall flew into space on Jeff Bezos’ rocket ship Blue Origin. Koenig, 85, was the Enterprise’s navigator Pavel Chekov.

Both “Star Trek” veterans have appeared at Dragon Con numerous times. Shatner, in fact, showed up as recently as last year. Koenig last appeared at the convention in 2018. (Nichelle Nichols, another original “Star Trek” member, died earlier this month at age 89. She was the Dragon Con parade marshal in 2016.)

The only other remaining lead cast member of “Star Trek” still alive is George Takei, who has also appeared at Dragon Con multiple times but will not be there this year.

The convention, which happens in downtown Atlanta over Labor Day weekend, also welcomes popular Emmy-nominated Brazilian actress Morena Baccarin, 43, who is part of the “Deadpool” franchise and has had regular roles in Showtime’s “Homeland,” Fox’s “Gotham” and, most recently, NBC”s short-lived drama “The Endgame.”

Lauren Ridloff, a deaf actress who has been in “The Walking Dead” and the film “Eternals,” will be a featured guest along with Tom Cavanagh, 58, a regular on the CW’s “The Flash” from 2014 to 2021.

Dragon Con has signed up actors David Ramsey (”Dexter,” “Arrow”), Danielle Panabaker (”The Flash”) and Holly Marie Combs (”Charmed”). Three voice actors from Disney’s “Encanto” will be there as well: Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Mauro Castillo (Felix), and Adassa (Dolores).

Actors from the CWs’ “Stargirl” who will be there include Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Yvette Monreal (Wildcat), Trae Romano (Mike Dugan) and Anjelika Washington (Beth Chapel). And fans of ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” will get to meet Brett Dalton (Grant Ward), Jason O’Mara (Jeffrey Mace) and Briana Venskus (Piper).

Other shows with actors represented include “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Doom Patrol,” “The Expanse,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Locke & Key,” “The Magicians,” “Star Trek Discovery,” “Star Trek Picard,” “Stargate Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Supernatural,” “Titans” and “Warehouse 13.”

The entire list of the 400 actors, authors, designers and more who will appear on various panels and autograph sessions are at dragoncon.org.

The organizers expect 60,000 people to show up this Labor Day, up from 42,000 last year and still below the peak of about 80,000 in 2019.