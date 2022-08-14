Robert Ray (Photo by Roy Duhon)

If you missed entertainment legend Robert Ray last week at his sold out Theatrical Outfit concert, you’re still in luck.

Mr. Ray, who is marking 50 years in show business, has an open-ended engagement on weekends at the Campagnolo Restaurant & Bar in Midtown.

A former Broadway performer – most notably the 1979 revival of”Oklahoma” and its tour in 1984 – and winner of two NYC Cabaret Awards, Mr. Ray’s resume also includes shows with the Alliance Theatre, Spoleto Festival, The Highlands Playhouse in North Carolina, directing and producing the Fox Theatre’s 75th-anniversary show, and performing at the Peach Drop on New Year’s Eve,

During his brilliant one-night-only show at Theatrical Outfit – backed by an eight-piece orchestra and seven superb singers – Mr. Ray demonstrated why he is the original Palmetto, GA to Broadway boy who is still knocking them in the aisles. I count myself blessed to have been there.

Mr. Ray was in super fine voice, favoring the audience with songs from Broadway to Elton John to Billy Joel and many others.

A shout-out to the very talented, glamorous singers in the cast: Shawn Megorden, Jessica Wax, Truman Griffin, Chris Saltalamacchio, Kevin Baldesare, and Travis Cox.

Musicians included Robert Strickland (a legend himself), conductor and pianist; Marla Feeney, violin and woodwinds; Paul Fallat, drums; Todd Motter, trumpet; Jacob Deat, guitar; John Newsome, strings; John Willingham, bass; Bob Werblin, harmonica.

Don’t miss seeing a homegrown legend while you can!