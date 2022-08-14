Odyssey Lounge was the scene of a deadly shooting on Aug. 13.

Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life.

Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon.

On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to 430 Parkway Dr. NE in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the victim was self-transported to the hospital. When officers arrived at the hospital, they located a female victim that was grazed on the leg. The victim was listed alert, conscious, and breathing. Upon further investigation, the victim advised that the incident occurred at the intersection of Angier Avenue and Parkway Drive NE. At this time, the investigation continues.

On Aug. 12 around 8 p.m., officers responded to 2423 Martin L. King Dr. NW in reference to a person shot. Officers located a male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and stomach. The male victim was transported to the hospital alert, conscious, and breathing for further medical treatment. Later in the investigation, officers discovered a second male victim who self-transported himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to both legs. That male is also listed alert, conscious, and breathing. The investigation continues.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, around 3:15 a.m., Atlanta police responded to the Odyssey Lounge at 1015 Marietta St. NW on a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims, one was confirmed deceased at the scene, while the other victim was transported to the hospital alert, conscious, and breathing. A short time later, officers were called to 1678 Howell Mill Road NW and located a victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told officers he’d been shot at the Odyssey Lounge. Homicide investigators continue to work the incident.

On Saturday at around 11:36 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call at 1308 Middlesex Ave. NE in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers located two teenage males suffering from gunshot wounds to their arms, who were both transported to the hospital for treatment. A preliminary investigation revealed a party was taking place at a residence when a fight broke out between a group of people. During the fight, gunshots were fired striking the two victims. The investigation is continuing.

Also on Saturday at around 11:45 p.m., officers found a woman with a graze wound at 625 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. According to the police report, the victim was “jumped” by a group of people when gunshots were fired, grazing the victim. The victim told investigators she knew the suspect and gave a description. Officers were able to quickly detain the suspect and she was positively identified as Deliah Jones, 48. Jones was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Fulton County without incident.

On Sunday morning, Aug. 14, around 5:30 a.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to a person shot call in the area of the I-75/85 southbound at I-20 eastbound interchange. Upon their arrival, they located a female, alert, conscious and breathing suffering from a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed the incident location was at 3510 Somerset Trail in southwest Atlanta. It appears the victim and shooter were acquaintances. The investigation is continuing.

Please check back for developments and updates on these cases.