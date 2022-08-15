Brookhaven residents can now adopt pets for free through LifeLine Animal Project.

At an Aug. 9 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council approved an agreement with LifeLine, who manages the DeKalb County Animal services location at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Through the agreement, Brookhaven agrees to sponsor LifeLine’s adoption fees for pets that are adopted by Brookhaven residents.

“Brookhaven and LifeLine have a long history of collaboration to encourage and facilitate adoption of unwanted, stray, or abandoned animals,” said Mayor John Ernst in a press release about the agreement. “We promote animal adoptions from LifeLine at the beginning of every single City Council meeting since I have been mayor.”

The agreement goes into effect after a kickoff event on Aug. 18 at the DeKalb County Animal Services location, according to the city’s website. The event starts at 11 a.m. The regular adoption fee is $85 for dogs and $65 for cats, according to Brookhaven’s website. Those fees cover the pet’s spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and other screenings.

“Brookhaven is taking it up a notch, and it’s my hope that other local governments will step up to the plate and enact similar partnerships to promote adoptions of these deserving pets,” said LifeLine Animal Project CEO Rebecca Guinn in the press release.