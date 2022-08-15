Dunwoody residents will be able to recycle hazardous waste at a city event on Sept. 10.

The event will take place in the parking lot at Dunwoody City Hall at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a press release. The city expects to have a large turnout and is limiting the event to 150 cars per hour. Residents are asked to register online and bring proof of Dunwoody residency with them to the event.

Accepted items include oil and latex paints, stains, paint thinner, automobile batteries, household batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, diesel, household cleaners, pool chemicals, household chemicals, pesticides, flammables, corrosives, light bulbs and tubes (CFLs and fluorescent).

Items such as agricultural wastes, bio-hazardous or bio-medical waste, ammunition, explosives, radioactive materials, smoke detectors, and cylinders of acetylene, oxygen, carbon dioxide, helium, and refrigerant gasses will not be accepted.