Arts programs will return to the Abernathy Arts Center starting in September.

The city of Sandy Springs approved a $20,000 grant to help Art Sandy Springs (ArtSS) with the startup costs.

Last year, Fulton County donated the Abernathy Arts Center property at 254 Johnson Ferry Road to Sandy Springs. The deed for the property was transferred this summer.

The city heard proposals to renovate a building on the site and construct an addition in June. But councilmembers said they did not want buildings torn down or renovations made until they had a plan for arts programming. So far, only improvements to the stormwater detention on site have been approved by City Council.

Art Sandy Springs plans to start classes the week of Sept. 20 at the Abernathy Arts Center Annex on Johnson Ferry Road.

ArtSS board members have contributed $10,000 toward starting the arts programming. That will cover the $5,000 shortfall for startup costs that the city’s grant won’t cover, and the expected shortfall from program revenue for the first quarter. ArtSS expects the programming to become self-sustaining by spring 2023.

ArtSS wants to use art instructors who provided programming for Fulton County at the arts center to get classes started by the week of Sept. 20. The Annex Building will hold classes Tuesday through Saturday, mornings, afternoons, after-school and evenings, according to the ArtSS grant proposal.

The classes will be offered in a variety of subjects including drawing, painting, mixed media and collage, the proposal said.

The nonprofit organization expects to hold 20 weekly classes for the fall quarter with a class size of 8 to 10 students, serving approximately 190 to 200 participants. The numbers are expected to rise to 400 participants per quarter, including children, teens and adults.

The interim program will run through July 2023 and will continue unless terminated by either the city or ArtSS.

A program director and part-time hourly admin/social media assistant will be needed for the interim program. The ArtSS website will be used for class registration.