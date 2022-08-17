The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host its 2nd annual Pan-African Festival in downtown Decatur on Saturday from 10 a.m. -10 p.m. with music, films, marketplace, food and more.

Hosted by V-103’s Osei “The Dark Secret” Kweku, dance and vocal ensemble Giwayen Mata will open the event, which also includes musical performances by Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, DJ EmpLove, DJ Naka, Ras Kofi, Da Farmah, DJ Kemit, and spoken word performances.

“Beacon Hill’s Pan-African Festival will be a celebration of the African diaspora,” says co-producer Fonta High. “We are excited about adding a film showcase, an African marketplace, and Children’s Village to this year’s event. You do not want to miss the vendors, art, beautiful culture, great food, good music, and innovators.”