A screen capture from Atlanta Police body cam footage shows Officer Donald Vickers, left, charging Tyler Griffin during an April 5, 2019 arrest.

Atlanta Police officer Donald Vickers has been indicted in Fulton County Superior Court with aggravated battery and violation of oath by a public officer for a 2019 incident when he tackled a man and broke his ankle, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Vickers, 42, is still employed with the department but has been relieved of duty following the indictment. Vickers will remain on that status pending an emergency hearing with the police chief, according to the report. The officer with Vickers during the incident, Matthew Abad, is also still employed by Atlanta Police, the AJC reported.

Tyler Griffin’s left ankle was broken after Vickers tackled him during an arrest on April 5, 2019. Griffin was pulled over because he was suspected of driving under the influence, according to police.

Griffin, represented by the Butler/Kahn firm, sued in federal court and said he believed he was being followed by an unmarked car around Westside Atlanta and feared he was the target of carjackers.

When Griffin pulled over for the officers, Abad ordered Griffin out of the car at gunpoint, body camera footage shows.

Atlanta Police body cam footage of Tyler Griffin’s arrest via Butler/Kahn law firm.

Vickers then charged Griffin and tackled him. The two officers laughed at Griffin after they told him to walk and Griffin told them he was in serious pain, according to body cam footage.

Griffin sued in federal court on June 15, 2020, days after an Atlanta police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks outside a Wendy’s on University Avenue in southwest Atlanta.