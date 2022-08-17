Marco Nuñez is just a sophomore student at Riverwood International Charter School, but he already has won the 2022 Latino Athlete Most Valuable Player Award and scholarship.

Telemundo Atlanta, The Atlanta Braves and Barrios Virguez Law Firm recently presented Nuñez with a $5,000 scholarship at SunTrust Park. The scholarship recognizes his work on and off the baseball field, according to a press release.

Nuñez was invited to participate in Telemundo Atlanta’s Latino Athletic Scholarship Contest during his freshman year. The contest examined his academic transcripts, recommendations, essays, videos, a full day of athletic skills observation, and a social media contest. His efforts earned him the scholarship.

Nuñez moved from Venezuela in 2020 as a non-English-speaking seventh grader. It was his first experience trying out for a baseball team. That year, he helped lead the Ridgeview Charter Middle School’s baseball team to a regional championship and to the finals of The Dunwoody Senior Baseball League the following year.

Riverwood sophomore Marco Nuñez earned second-team All-Region recognition as a catcher in his freshman year at Riverwood International Charter School. (Submitted)

As a freshman at Riverwood, Nuñez played for the Junior Varsity and Varsity baseball team, where he earned All-Region Recognition as second team catcher.