ASO Music Director Natalie Stutzmann.

Tickets are now on sale for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for the 2022/23 Delta Classical season.

The ASO’s 78th season will feature eight programs led by incoming Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann, showcasing such repertory staples as Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Brahms’ Third Symphony and Bach’s St. Matthew Passion. She will also conduct the world premiere of a new choral piece by Hilary Purrington featuring the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus and stellar vocal soloists.

The season will open on Sept. 22 and 24 with guest conductor Peter Oundjian and piano legend Emanuel Ax for Mozart’s classic Piano Concerto No. 18, paired with the riveting composition,To Awaken the Sleeperby Emmy Award-winning Atlanta native Joel Thompson, featuring words by Harlem Renaissance luminary James Baldwin.



Oundjian also leads the ASO in a performance of Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances. The season will feature U.S. premieres of works by Lera Auerbach, Helen Grime and Tyshawn Sorey; ASO debuts from artists and conductors including Kazem Abdullah, Justin Austin and Elim Chan; and the return of such familiar faces as Lise de la Salle, Gil Shaham, and Principal Guest Conductor Sir Donald Runnicles.



Programming will also include the Family Concert Series, featuring Halloween Spooktacular, The Polar Express in Concert and Symphony Safari; a special performance of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons by Concertmaster David Coucheron; Movies in Concert with the ASO; and annual Coca-Cola Holiday favorites Christmas with the ASO and Handel’s Messiah.