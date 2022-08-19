Dunwoody police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting two women.

On Aug. 18, the department posted a bulletin on Facebook accusing 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson of posing as a priest in order to lure women back to his apartment before sexually assaulting them. According to Dunwoody police spokesperson Michael Cheek, Johnson is wanted for two counts each of rape, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

According to incident reports requested by Reporter Newspapers, Johnson is allegedly connected with two sexual assaults, one that took place in July and one that took place in August. In the reporting officer narratives for each incident, there was no mention of Johnson posing as a priest. Cheek said that information was obtained by detectives during interviews with the victims and was not in the initial reports.

According to the incident reports, in both cases Johnson allegedly offered to give the victim a ride before taking them back to his apartment and sexually assaulting them. Both victims were taken to the hospital after the assault.