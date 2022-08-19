Soup Belly, Secret Pint BBQ & Milla’s Macarons present their collaborations at Round Trip Brewing this Saturday, including this Texas style sausage with Chinese cumin lamb shoulder and brisket.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 122 (and counting) underground dining events with 58 ITP and 64 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

This weekend presents some compelling chef collabs and gatherings. We kick off with Summerfest on Saturday at @roundtripbeer in Underwood Hills with @secretpintbbq and @soupbelly_atl who bring to the table new school GA BBQ and Chinese menus. Two stand out items that define creative chef collaboration: a char siu bao with Secret Pint pulled pork and a Texas style cumin lamb shoulder and brisket sausage. Add in an ube macaron ice cream sandwiches from @millasmacarons? Wowzers…

At @theworksatl in Upper Westside on Sunday, @foxbrosbarbqwest and @taqueriadelsol are teaming up for the return of the Foxeria del Sol Hatch Chile Fest, with 100% of ticket sales going to @hogsforthecause. A menu including smoked hatch chile relleno sausage, hatch green chile frito pie, hatch chile pimento cheese croquette? Yes please!

On Sunday, at the @_oliveandpine_ development in Avondale Estates, there is another edition of the Big, Mostly Asian, Brunch with not a small amount of chefs getting together including @leftielees, @adobo.atl, @gorditasatl, @musubee_atl, @tko_thekorean1and @seoulchikinatl. We’re particularly interested in trying out Musubee’s newly dropped crispy pork musubi and tamago sando.

Beyond these highlights, there is plenty to keep you busy stuffing yourself on the underground dining scene:

On Friday, get an early start with @bamepopup for some Vietnamese comfort food including Banh Bot Loc Goi La Chuoi dumplings at @3timaginarium in Reynoldstown and @gourmet_street_foods at @roundtripbeer. @sugarloafatl will be in Grant Park at @eventidebrewing with their Bulgogi Joe sandwich (Korean inspired sloppy Joe with house made kimchi) and @tko_thekorean1 will be in EAV at @sabbathbrewing slinging volcano dogs and cheesy kimchi fried rice.

On Saturday, @jackalopeatl continues his 2 year anniversary celebration at @scofflawbeer in Bolton with @humblemumbleatl in the West End with gourmet sandwiches and @adobo.atl will be at @pontoonbrewing with some of your Filipino American faves.

And in the ‘get while the gettin’ is good’ department, @bravewojtek continues his pop-up farewell tour with a Saturday stop at @sabbathbrewing and a Sunday stop at @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale estates. He will be debuting his shrimp pierogi and cheese grits as we featured in our piece in the awesome new Side Dish newsletter from @roughdraftatl.

THE DEETS:

FRIDAY

Reynoldstown: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)

2:00pm | Three Taverns Imaginarium

Underwood Hills: Gourmet Street Foods (comfort food)

2:30pm – 8:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Dunwoody: KRUPANA (Bosnian-ish)

4:00pm – 10:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Grant park: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence)

4:00pm – 10:00pm | Eventide Brewing

EAV: TKO (Korean comfort food)

6:00pm – 9:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

O4W: The Plate Sale (eclectic)

6:00pm | 8Arm

SATURDAY

Bolton: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

12:00pm | Scofflaw Brewing Co.

Underwood Hills: Summerfest with Secret Pint, Soup Belly & Milla’s

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Dunwoody: Adobo ATL (Filipino-American)

4:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

EAV: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

West End: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

O4W: The Plate Sale (eclectic)

6:00pm | 8Arm

SUNDAY

Avondale Estates: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

1:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Foxeria del Sol Hatch Chile Fest

2:00pm – 6:00pm | Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q at The Works

Avondale Estates: Big, Mostly Asian, Brunch

3:00pm | Olive & Pine