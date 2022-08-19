Atlanta Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly damaging the Buckhead Theatre, the historic venue in the heart of the Buckhead Village.

Atlanta City Councilmember Mary Norwood shared an image on Facebook, saying the theatre’s doors were smashed last night.

The Atlanta Police Department said that around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 19 officers responded to a report of a fight near 30 Irby Avenue NW.

An image of the damage to the Buckhead Theatre via Atlanta City Councilmember Mary Norwood’s Facebook page.

“At the scene, a witness who runs a business at the location told officers a male suspect was damaging the business,” APD said in a press release. “The officers located the suspect nearby, but the witness declined to press charges.”

The officers also learned that the suspect allegedly damaged the glass at the Buckhead Theatre. The business manager agreed to press charges, police said.

Brion Gonzalez, 24, was arrested and charged with public drunkenness and damage to property, according to APD.

Norwood praised the police department’s work on Facebook.

“Our APD officers responded, apprehended the perpetrator, and retrieved camera footage showing the destruction,” she said. “Thank you APD; we are grateful for you, but this is AWFUL in our town!”