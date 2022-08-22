Brookhaven is looking for artists to design new crosswalks.

The city has released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to find artists to “create an innovative crosswalk design” for a new roundabout at the intersection of Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road, according to a city email.

The city is working in collaboration with its Arts and Culture Commission as well as the Lynwood Park Civic Association for the project, according to the email.

Proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. Anyone interested in submitting a proposal should submit any questions they have no later than 4 p.m. on Aug. 24. Bids should be submitted online.