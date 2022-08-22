APD released this surveillance image of the Midtown shooting suspect.

UPDATE: Atlanta Police have arrested a woman who is the suspect in two Midtown shootings Monday afternoon that killed two people and wounded one person. She was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport without incident, according to the APD.

Police said they responded to a shooting at 1280 W. Peachtree St., a condominium building near Colony Square, about 1:45 p.m. where they found two victims. While at 1280 W. Peachtree St., officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree St., a prominent office tower. They found another shooting victim there. The victims were taken to area hospitals where two died.

The motive behind the shootings is unknown. Police said in a news release they are investigating the connection between the two locations. They are also investigating if the shootings were random or if the people shot were targeted.

The arrest of the suspect was reported shortly after 4 p.m. It followed a massive police presence in the heart of Midtown. Streets in the area were closed but are now reopened. People living in the area, businesses and schools were put on lockdown as police searched the area for the suspect.

“We are currently working an active situation in Midtown,” APD said in a release at about 2:40 p.m. and on social media. “Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect. Please advise residents to stay off of the streets in the midtown areas, specifically the areas between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and W. Peachtree Street NW.”

The Midtown Neighborhood Association and Midtown Blue released an image of the suspect and a description, APD is searching for a Black female wearing jeans and a black and white shirt with horizontal stripes.