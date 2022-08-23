The Sandy Springs Planning Commission took action to move forward a six-story, mixed-use development that would replace the NAPA AutoCare Center on Roswell Road just north of I-285.

The applicant asked for a zoning map amendment for 5810 Roswell Road and 0 Allen Road from CS-3 to CS-6, which would allow a six-story maximum height. The Planning Commission voted to approve the application at its Aug. 17 meeting.

The developer, Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners, plans to build 199 residential units with a mix of studio, one bedroom/one bath and two bedroom/two bath units, ranging from 575 square feet to 1,025 square feet.

“The site plan shows approximately 5,000 square feet of office, 2,100 square feet of retail, 4,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space and over 3,500 square feet of leasing and interior amenity space on the ground floor alone, as well as interior and subgrade parking and utility space,” Senior Planner Matthew Anspach told the Planning Commission.

Extended use of the property along Roswell and Allen roads as an auto service center will require environmental cleanup that will drive the cost of development up, a developer said. (Submitted)

Staff recommended approval of the zoning map amendment.

Connor McNally, principal and owner of Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners, described the site his company wants to develop a gateway into the City Springs District.

“We think this is a much more appropriate gateway into the city than a fairly unsightly use right now,” he said.

The ground floor office space is being planned as a co-working facility that would be available to building residents and the general community.

“One thing that I will add is that the existing property not only is pretty unsightly in its use, but it’s pretty serious environmental contamination,” McNally said. “Not surprising given the use that has been on the site for a very long time.”

He said they plan to submit the site into the Georgia Brownfield program given the extent of the contamination. This expense requires a six-story building to make the development financially viable, he added.