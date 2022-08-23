An early rendering of the elevated pedestrian and bicycle bridge. (Buckhead Community Improvement District)

Buckhead leaders will begin to envision an elevated pedestrian and bicycle bridge across the intersection of Ga. 400 and Lenox Road, also known as the Buckhead Loop.

The Buckhead Community Improvement District (BCID) said it is kicking off the planning process for the bridge, which would include connections to the PATH400 trail and the proposed highway-capping project HUB404.

“This project addresses a crucial gap in Buckhead’s pedestrian and bike infrastructure,” Jim Durrett, executive director of the BCID, said in a press release. “Crossing the GA 400/Lenox Rd. interchange today on foot or by bike is a challenging proposition, to say the least. This elevated bridge will create a dramatically safer and more convenient way for pedestrians and cyclists to travel across Buckhead, particularly given the bridge’s connection to PATH400 and HUB404.”

The BCID is asking for community input on the project. A virtual meeting is set for Sept. 19, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Then, there will be a two-week comment period where the public is asked to submit feedback online. It will run from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.

There’s not yet an estimated cost for the bridge. According to a spokesperson for the BCID, “a preliminary cost estimate will be produced as part of the concept report to be developed over the next couple of months.”

The BCID said that funding for the concept and design phases of the project is in place. It also said that federal funding through the Atlanta Regional Commission is secured to go toward the construction costs.

The BCID plans to complete the concept report for the project in September. Once it is approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation, engineering design work can begin, expected to start later this year. The hope is to start construction in late 2024.

The bridge will be the third phase of the Lenox Road Complete Street project, which aims to make improvements to Lenox Road. Work on the earlier phases began last year to fill in gaps in the existing sidewalk network and create a shared-use path along the Lenox Road corridor, spanning from Piedmont Road to East Paces Ferry at the Lenox MARTA station.