Thurs., Aug 25Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire @ Lakewood Amphitheatre Fri., Aug. 26Lady Gaga @ Truist ParkPlain White T's @ Chamblee City HallThe Lumineers @ State Farm Arena Sat., Aug. 27The Black Keys with Band of Horses @ Ameris Bank AmphitheatreThree Dog Night @ Atlanta Symphony HallYacht Rock Revue @ Chastain Park (pictured)Grant Green Jr. @ Northside Tavern Sun., Aug. 28The Decemberists @ The TabernacleVince Gill @ The Fox TheatreGoo Goo Dolls @ Chastain Park ALSO The Summer Shade Festival returns to Grant Park this weekend, featuring live music from groups including the Rare Birds.