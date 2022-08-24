Thurs., Aug 25

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri., Aug. 26

Lady Gaga @ Truist Park

Plain White T’s @ Chamblee City Hall

The Lumineers @ State Farm Arena

Sat., Aug. 27

The Black Keys with Band of Horses @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Three Dog Night @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Yacht Rock Revue @ Chastain Park (pictured)

Grant Green Jr. @ Northside Tavern

Sun., Aug. 28

The Decemberists @ The Tabernacle

Vince Gill @ The Fox Theatre

Goo Goo Dolls @ Chastain Park

ALSO

The Summer Shade Festival returns to Grant Park this weekend, featuring live music from groups including the Rare Birds.

For even more concerts, visit our event calendar, How Do You Atlanta?, produced in partnership with WABE and Decaturish.