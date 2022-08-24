Thurs., Aug 25
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri., Aug. 26
Lady Gaga @ Truist Park
Plain White T’s @ Chamblee City Hall
The Lumineers @ State Farm Arena

Sat., Aug. 27
The Black Keys with Band of Horses @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Three Dog Night @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
Yacht Rock Revue @ Chastain Park (pictured)
Grant Green Jr. @ Northside Tavern

Sun., Aug. 28
The Decemberists @ The Tabernacle
Vince Gill @ The Fox Theatre
Goo Goo Dolls @ Chastain Park

ALSO

 The Summer Shade Festival returns to Grant Park this weekend, featuring live music from groups including the Rare Birds. 

 For even more concerts, visit our event calendar, How Do You Atlanta?, produced in partnership with WABE and Decaturish.

