Gourmet Street Foods will be serving up a menu created to complement Wild Heaven Beer’s new Chef Beer series, including this beer battered mussel hoagie. The menu will be at the Avondale Estates location.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 117  (and counting) underground dining events with 52 ITP and 65  OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Some special events happening this week: 

  • CHEF MADE BEER + CHEF MADE FOOD: In celebration of the Wild Heaven Chef Beer series launch, @gourmet_street_foods will be at @beerwildheaven in Avondale estates all weekend with a menu created both with and for the beer which she helped create.
  • SUMMER SHADE @ GRANT PARK: find tons of chefs on Friday and Saturday as part of  the @gpsummershade festival to raise money for the @grantparkatl.
  • BODACIOUS BEER BASH: Celebrate women and LGBT+ folks in the craft beer on Saturday at the bash in Underwood Hills at @roundtripbeer with @thiccburgers and @4leggedfoodie. Along with the food vendors, the day features a female-empowered vendor/artist market and a Pink Boots collab release, Oh Snap Grapefruit Saison.

Other notable pop-ups: 

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Avondale Estates: Gourmet Street Foods (comfort food)

4:00pm – 9:00pm Fri, Aug 26 | Wild Heaven Beer

O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)

5:00pm – 11:00pm Fri, Aug 26 | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium

SATURDAY

Buckhead: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

8:30am – 12:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Decatur: Sun Market with lots of chefs

11:00am – 2:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Sun Market

Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que

1:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Proper Hop Taphouse

Underwood Hills: Bodacious Beer Bash with THICC Burger

1:00pm – 6:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Round Trip Brewing Company

Avondale Estates: Carla Fears (elevated comfort food)

1:00pm – 6:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Wild Heaven Beer

Avondale Estates: Gourmet Street Foods (comfort food)

1:00pm – 6:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Wild Heaven Beer

West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

5:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Boggs Social & Supply

O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)

5:00pm – 11:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival Celebrates Its 20th Annual Event This August

10:00am – 10:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Grant Park (Atlanta)

SUNDAY

O4W: Pop-Up Block Party with lots of chefs

11:00am – 3:00pm Sun, Aug 28 | a mano

Marietta: Soup Belly (dumplings) pre-order only

11:00am – 2:00pm Sun, Aug 28 | Nom Station

BuHi: Kamayan & Carmee (Filipino)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sun, Aug 28 | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

Avondale Estates: Gourmet Street Foods (comfort food)

1:00pm – 7:00pm Sun, Aug 28 | Wild Heaven Beer

Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie

Sam Flemming is the founder of Punk Foodie, the love letter, fanzine, and directory newsletter and Instagram account for the Atlanta underground dining scene.