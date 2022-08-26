On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 117 (and counting) underground dining events with 52 ITP and 65 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
Some special events happening this week:
- CHEF MADE BEER + CHEF MADE FOOD: In celebration of the Wild Heaven Chef Beer series launch, @gourmet_street_foods will be at @beerwildheaven in Avondale estates all weekend with a menu created both with and for the beer which she helped create.
- SUMMER SHADE @ GRANT PARK: find tons of chefs on Friday and Saturday as part of the @gpsummershade festival to raise money for the @grantparkatl.
- BODACIOUS BEER BASH: Celebrate women and LGBT+ folks in the craft beer on Saturday at the bash in Underwood Hills at @roundtripbeer with @thiccburgers and @4leggedfoodie. Along with the food vendors, the day features a female-empowered vendor/artist market and a Pink Boots collab release, Oh Snap Grapefruit Saison.
- SUN MARKET: Also on Saturday, find affordable, local, organic and naturally grown produce in the community coupled with some great chefs making use of that produce. @secretpintbbq will be there with his smoked + confit’d chuck roast and chicken salad sandwiches as will be @crinklesbynina with her Vietnamese coffee cupcakes.
- O4W BLOCK PARTY: @amanoatl will have another block party on Sunday with lots of chefs. You will find @crinklesbynina with her aforementioned Vietnamese coffee cupcakes there along with @barangayatl with his sinigang Filipino soup (as we featured in our Side Dish column) and @baolicious.atl with her ‘baowits’ Filipino sandwich + bao creations (best to pre-order).
Other notable pop-ups:
- Buckheadians should rejoice that @humblemumbleatl will be at @ptreefarmersmkt on Saturday morning with The Italian Job and Captain Planet from his elite sandwich menu.
- @kamayan_atl will be open on Sunday on BuHi with an omelet station and special guest @carmenderia who will be slinging kakanin sticky rice dishes.
- @illegalfoodatl is at @sisterlouisaschurch in O4W as he usually is on Wednesday-Saturday nights. Check out his new bánh bột chiên fried rice flour cakes (for you Chinese and Japanese food lovers, this looks similar to nian go and/or mochi) and new flavor of pork rinds, sour cream + onion.
- If you happen to be in Roswell, do yourself a favor and drop by @properhoproswell for a full menu of @keenans_pit_bbq featuring cherrywood smoked baby back ribs, wings, and their smoked jalapeño cheddar grits.
- Finally, the clock is ticking to get your pre-orders in for @soupbelly_atl dumplings. Deadline is Friday for a Sunday pick up at @nom_station in Marietta.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Avondale Estates: Gourmet Street Foods (comfort food)
4:00pm – 9:00pm Fri, Aug 26 | Wild Heaven Beer
O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)
5:00pm – 11:00pm Fri, Aug 26 | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium
SATURDAY
Buckhead: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)
8:30am – 12:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Peachtree Road Farmers Market
Decatur: Sun Market with lots of chefs
11:00am – 2:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Sun Market
Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que
1:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Proper Hop Taphouse
Underwood Hills: Bodacious Beer Bash with THICC Burger
1:00pm – 6:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Round Trip Brewing Company
Avondale Estates: Carla Fears (elevated comfort food)
1:00pm – 6:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Wild Heaven Beer
Avondale Estates: Gourmet Street Foods (comfort food)
1:00pm – 6:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Wild Heaven Beer
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Boggs Social & Supply
O4W: Illegal Food (comfort food)
5:00pm – 11:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium
Grant Park Summer Shade Festival Celebrates Its 20th Annual Event This August
10:00am – 10:00pm Sat, Aug 27 | Grant Park (Atlanta)
SUNDAY
O4W: Pop-Up Block Party with lots of chefs
11:00am – 3:00pm Sun, Aug 28 | a mano
Marietta: Soup Belly (dumplings) pre-order only
11:00am – 2:00pm Sun, Aug 28 | Nom Station
BuHi: Kamayan & Carmee (Filipino)
12:00pm – 4:00pm Sun, Aug 28 | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering
Avondale Estates: Gourmet Street Foods (comfort food)
1:00pm – 7:00pm Sun, Aug 28 | Wild Heaven Beer
Grant Park Summer Shade Festival Celebrates Its 20th Annual Event This August
11:00am – 7:00pm Sun, Aug 28 | Grant Park (Atlanta)