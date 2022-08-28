Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Old Fourth Ward on Saturday night.

According to the police report, officers responded to the Camden Vantage apartments at 180s Jackson Street just after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced deceased inside an apartment.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute that escalated to gunfire during a family gathering.

The victim has been identified as Ava Phillips.

Police said homicide detectives are seeking information about a man who left the party after the shooting to determine his involvement. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers.