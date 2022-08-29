This year, the Dunwoody Nature Center’s Butterfly Experience will be a cooler experience — in a lot of ways.

Normally held in early August, the two-day event is now being held Sept. 10-11 to take advantage of cooler weather and is continuing the tradition of being spread over a two-day period, according to Darcy Johnson, the environmental education manager at the center.

“We had a couple of extra weeks of camp this summer, and also made the decision to move the festival a little later, but there will still be all the elements of the past experiences at this year’s event,” Johnson said.

Five different species native to Georgia will be represented in the 600 butterflies occupying three tents in the center, Johnson said. More than 3,000 visitors are expected this year, and attendees will see the return of informational tables populated by other non-profit organizations “who have missions that align with Dunwoody Nature,” Johnson said.

The experience is not just for children and families – Moondog Growlers will be selling beer at the festival on Saturday, and Three Tikis Authentic Hawaiian Shave Ice will offer its signature products as well. There will also be an opportunity to purchase honey straight from DNC’s hives. The weekend will also include musicians, magicians, bubbles, reptile shows, and birds of prey shows.

It’s also a soft-sell education experience, Johnson said.

“Our goal is to engage with the community and educate them about native butterflies and pollinators,” she said.

The weekend will kick off September 9 with the center’s annual “Butterflies & Brews,” an adult-only picnic in the park featuring a walk among native butterflies, a picnic box from a coming-soon Dunwoody restaurant: Morty’s Meat & Supply. Brews and other beverages will be provided Moondog Growlers. There will also be an artisan market of local vendors along Wildcat Creek and entertainment by The Druid Hills Billys. Tickets are $50 per person.

The Butterfly Experience 2022 will be held from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on September 10-11 at center located at 5343 Roberts Drive in Dunwoody. Tickets are on sale now for $12 each. Children ages three and under are free. Tickets will be available through the Dunwoody Nature Center’s website in 20-minute time slots. Visit the website for more information and to purchase tickets.