A rendering of phase two of The Interlock on Northside Drive.

The Interlock has signed new tenants for phase two of the West Midtown project at the intersection of Ethel and Northside Drive.

Recently signed new leases for phase two include Starbucks, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Salon Lofts and Five Guys. Phase two will be anchored by a 42,000-square-foot Publix grocery store, 670 rooms for Georgia Tech student housing, 275,000 square feet of commercial space and limited restaurant opportunities.

“We have an incredible opportunity remaining for a 4,500-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor patio that would be a fantastic addition to our current lineup, and we look forward to announcing several other additional new leases over the next few weeks,” said Justin Latone, senior vice president of leasing for SJC Ventures, the developer of both phases.

The $750 million development welcomed its first tenant openings for phase one in April 2021 with Bellyard hotel and Puttshack. On Howell Mill Road and Beeline Boulevard, the mixed-use office and entertainment complex has a curated mix of fine dining, fast casual restaurants, retail shopping and entertainment spaces, all capped off by Rooftop L.O.A.

Construction on phase two of The Interlock started in May 2021, with a projected opening of 2024.