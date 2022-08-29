See more

Virginia-Highland favorite 8ARM closed over the weekend, more than a month earlier than expected. The Ponce de Leon Avenue restaurant, created by the late Angus Brown, announced in June it would permanently close after its BeltLine-adjacent property was sold for redevelopment. Co-owner Skip Engelbrecht told the AJC that the original plan to have different chefs in the kitchen each week had become too confusing and they decided a low-key goodbye with Chef Maricela Vega was how they wanted to end the restaurant’s six-year run. Engelbrecht and co-owner Nhan Le recently opened Fishmonger in Poncey-Highland and will open a second location at the Pratt-Pullman District. The restaurateurs are also plan to open comfort food outposts Small Fry at Atlanta Dairies later this year.

Gigi’s Italian Kitchen has opened in the former Gato space in Candler Park.

TKO, a Korean American street food concept, is set to open its first brick-and-mortar location in East Atlanta’s Southern Feed Store later this summer. Find out more on IG @tko_thekorean1.

Capella Cheese, a modern take on the traditional cheese shop, is now open at 255 Ottley Dr. in Armour Yards. More details on IG @capellacheese.

Buckhead restaurant The Betty has earned Wine Spectator’s prestigious Award of Excellence in the 2022 Restaurant Awards. Make a reservation at thebettyatl.com.

Practice Hospitality’s new restaurant and bar concept, Sister, is open at Buckhead’s Hotel Colee, 3377 Peachtree Rd., with playful takes on sandwiches and cocktails (pictured).

The Rusty Nail Pub in Sandy Springs closed last weekend after 40 years in business on Roswell Rd.

The Interlock project in West Midtown announced new tenants for its second phase including Starbucks, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, and Five Guys.

Bourbon & Bites, a fundraising event for the Atlanta chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International, is Sept. 14 from 6-9 p.m. at By George at The Candler Hotel Downtown. Get tickets here.



The 19th annual Party in the Kitchen will be held at The Stave Room benefitting Open Hand Atlanta on Sept. 29 from 7-10 p.m. Get tickets here.





