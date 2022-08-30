Atlanta Housing broke ground on a new project that will create 108 affordable units in the Adamsville neighborhood.

“All 108 of these units are affordable. And we’re proud to be able to collaborate with Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in creating these vitally needed senior units,” said Eugene E. Jones, Jr., president and CEO of Atlanta Housing.

A three-story elevator building will house the new affordable units. The building will be constructed on the vacant site at 3650 Bakers Ferry Road.

The project originally had the name Harmony at Bakers Ferry. However, it was renamed after local activist Juanita H. Gardner at the community’s request.

“The Board of Commissioners would like to salute Gardner for her outstanding community leadership over many decades,” said Tené Traylor, interim chair of the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners.

“This project and others like it will help ensure that Atlanta is a city where economic opportunity is abundant for everyone, a city where affordability isn’t a luxury, and a city that is prepared to lead into the future,” Traylor added.

The project has received funding through:

The AH-Invest Atlanta Co-Investment fund

An investment by AH and tax-exempt bonds from Invest Atlanta

Four percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs

AH purchased the project site and is providing a long-term ground lease at a nominal rate to the owner entity.

“Our Administration’s affordable housing efforts include a commitment to ensure affordability is attainable for our legacy residents, and this new development does that,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

“With the investments and efforts from Atlanta Housing and Invest Atlanta, Juanita H. Gardner Village provides legacy residents in Adamsville with access to housing so they can remain in the community they helped build,” Dickens continued.

Project officials estimate a 14-month construction period.