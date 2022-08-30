Corporate Environments, a full-service furniture and interior architecture dealer has merged with Office Services, a leading office furniture and products dealer in Savannah, to serve clients across southeast Georgia and throughout North America.

Corporate Environments will expand its capacity to develop customized interior solutions with the help of Office Services sales and installation teams, office, and showroom space.

“We’ve identified Savannah as a growing market and are delighted to welcome the talented professionals at Office Services to our expanding team,” said Corporate Environments CEO Karen Hughes. “Combining our teams will better serve the corporate market and will position us for explosive growth in the future.”

Corporate Environments has an Atlanta office and showroom, located at 1636 Northeast Expressway NE, and recently added a new Savannah office and showroom, located at 1042 Lynes Ave.

“We’re confident that this merger will benefit clients, offering an even wider selection of high-quality office furniture as well as an experienced team who can help clients with everything from space planning and furniture specifications to delivery and installation,” said Corporate Environments Business Development Director David Culverhouse, the former president of Office Services. “We are incredibly excited about the future.”