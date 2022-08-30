Twenty housing initiatives that focus on easing housing insecurity across Georgia will be receiving nearly $62 million in awards.
“As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” said Gov. Brian P. Kemp while announcing the awards on Aug. 29.
“Those who were already homeless faced even greater difficulties, with many already struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.”
In total, 20 projects amounting to $62,449,245 will be awarded from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund. Each project was chosen following a competitive application process.
The funds will be directed to:
- Construction of new affordable housing
- Improving existing properties
- Assisting those experiencing mental health problems and homelessness
“By investing these funds in those who are already making a difference around our state on these fronts, we will provide those most in need with resources that will aid them on the road to personal and financial recovery,” said Kemp.
Housing initiative awards:
- 3Keys, Inc.: $4,930,601
- Advocates for Bartow’s Children, Inc.: $2,695,000
- Athens Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc.: $4,326,703
- Atlanta Land Trust: $808,427
- Decatur Housing Initiatives Corporation: $2,000,000
- Ebenezer Building Foundation: $5,000,000
- Focused Community Strategies:$2,500,000
- Georgia Works, Inc.: $5,000,000
- Habitat For Humanity Troup County, Inc.: $1,861,400
- Housing Economic Reinvestment Opportunities, Inc.: $3,850,000
- Houston Co. Habitat for Humanity: $200,00
- Mercy Housing Southeast: $5,000,000
- MicroLife Institute Inc.: $2,500,000
- Paladin, Inc.: $5,000,000 (Cherokee County)
- Paladin, Inc.: $1,987,114 (Manchester City)
- Quest Community Development Organization, Inc.: $5,000,000
- Resource Housing Group, Inc. and Staff: $2,290,000
- SUMMECH Community Development, Inc.: $1,000,000
- Tapestry Development Group, Inc.: $1,500,000
- West Georgia STAR: $5,000,000
Kemp is expected to announce additional awards in the coming weeks.
Information on this program is available here. Information on awards made under OPB’s competitive application process here.