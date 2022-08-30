Twenty housing initiatives that focus on easing housing insecurity across Georgia will be receiving nearly $62 million in awards.

“As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” said Gov. Brian P. Kemp while announcing the awards on Aug. 29.

“Those who were already homeless faced even greater difficulties, with many already struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.”

In total, 20 projects amounting to $62,449,245 will be awarded from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund. Each project was chosen following a competitive application process.

The funds will be directed to:

Construction of new affordable housing

Improving existing properties

Assisting those experiencing mental health problems and homelessness

“By investing these funds in those who are already making a difference around our state on these fronts, we will provide those most in need with resources that will aid them on the road to personal and financial recovery,” said Kemp.

Housing initiative awards:

3Keys, Inc.: $4,930,601

Advocates for Bartow’s Children, Inc.: $2,695,000

Athens Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc.: $4,326,703

Atlanta Land Trust: $808,427

Decatur Housing Initiatives Corporation: $2,000,000

Ebenezer Building Foundation: $5,000,000

Focused Community Strategies:$2,500,000

Georgia Works, Inc.: $5,000,000

Habitat For Humanity Troup County, Inc.: $1,861,400

Housing Economic Reinvestment Opportunities, Inc.: $3,850,000

Houston Co. Habitat for Humanity: $200,00

Mercy Housing Southeast: $5,000,000

MicroLife Institute Inc.: $2,500,000

Paladin, Inc.: $5,000,000 (Cherokee County)

Paladin, Inc.: $1,987,114 (Manchester City)

Quest Community Development Organization, Inc.: $5,000,000

Resource Housing Group, Inc. and Staff: $2,290,000

SUMMECH Community Development, Inc.: $1,000,000

Tapestry Development Group, Inc.: $1,500,000

West Georgia STAR: $5,000,000

Kemp is expected to announce additional awards in the coming weeks.

Information on this program is available here. Information on awards made under OPB’s competitive application process here.