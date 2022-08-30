It now costs $7 less in Georgia to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline than it did a year ago, as gas prices continue to decline, says AAA.

Georgia gas prices hit $3.38 a gallon on Monday, with the state average down five cents from last week. A 15-gallon tank of regular gas costs $50.70.

Atlanta is among the most expensive metro markets in the state with the price of a gallon ringing in at $3.43, says AAA.

“Georgia drivers continue to see relief at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

Nationally, gas is also down five cents compared to last week, with the national average at $3.85 a gallon.

AAA says gas demand rose slightly, from 9.12 million barrels a day to 9.35 million barrels a day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 5 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices continue to help lower pump prices, says AAA. If oil prices edge lower, drivers will likely continue to see falling pump prices.

Most expensive Georgia metro markets

Savannah ($3.52)

Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.48)

Atlanta ($3.43).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets