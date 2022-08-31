Act3 Productions introduces a new season and a new artistic director as Zach Stutts has a homecoming of sorts in his return to Sandy Springs.

Act3 Productions announced its tenth anniversary season, which revolves around family themes. The season opens Sept. 23 with Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Lost In Yonkers.” The schedule includes a holiday comedy favorite play, a classic novel transformed into a musical, and a Pulitzer Prize-winning tragicomedy.

The Act3 2022-23 Season Calendar is:

Sept. 23-Oct. 9: Lost in Yonkers

Dec. 2-18: A Christmas Story

Feb. 10-26, 2023: Little Women

April 14-30: August: Osage County

Zach Stutts returns to metro Atlanta and to Act3 Productions as its new artistic director. (Submitted)

Stutts is an award-winning actor, designer and director with over a hundred production credits since entering the theatre field in 2011. He spent the last six years performing and producing theatre throughout the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas. He served as the operations director and production designer at Camille Playhouse in Brownsville, Texas, as well as co-founder and managing director of the newly formed Brownsville Repertory Theatre.

Stutts said he’s originally from metro Atlanta. Act3 was one of the last theaters where he worked as both an actor and a theater technician.

“I’ve just spent the last six years in Texas so when this opportunity came up, to not only come back home but to also reinvest myself into the community, specifically this theater, I jumped on it,” he said.

He had been a long-time patron of Act3 and called himself a big fan of the work and of its quality.

“So when I first performed as an actor, it was just an exciting opportunity at the time to collaborate with the most talented cross-section of talent throughout Atlanta,” he said.

He worked under Michelle Davis, who was the artistic director at the time. He also had his first professional technician position in theater under Davis at Act3.

“I think what we have in Sandy Springs is a real asset to the community, not just for the youth and young artists’ population, but for the active adult population as well,” Stutts said. “What I’m looking to provide this season is a reminder that theater is for everyone.”

He said he’s excited to collaborate and work alongside as many artists as possible.

“We have some exciting plans beyond what has already been announced with our season,” he said. “So I hope everyone stays tuned and looks to similarly reinvest themselves into what we do with accuracy.”

Season ticket packages range from $65 to $82 and are available at act3productions.org. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling the box office at 770-241-1905. Single tickets range from $21 to $34 for musicals and $18 to $27 for plays and are available via the website.