Atlanta saw its unemployment rate in July drop when compared to last year’s rate in the same month.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says that Atlanta recorded a 2.8% unemployment rate this past July. This was down from last year’s rate of 4%.

“This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” Butler said in a press release.

“As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”

According to Butler, the number of unemployed Atlanta residents reached a total of 89,772. This total was down by 37,327 as compared to July, 2021.

In terms of employment totals, 3,118,689 Atlanta residents were employed in July, which was an increase of 100,964 from last year’s July total, according to the press release.

Unemployment claims in Atlanta also decreased from last year, as claims were down about 55% in July of this year.