“Taste Brookhaven” is returning to the city on Sept. 15.

Sponsored by Explore Brookhaven, the city’s tourism agency, the event features one night of local restaurants, cocktails, and live entertainment, according to a press release. The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina from 6-10 p.m.

At least 15 restaurants will be featured at the event, according to the release. Proceeds will go toward the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation.

“As guests indulge in various treats being offered by our featured restaurants and chefs, they will be able to stroll through the stunning gardens and explore and appreciate the newly renovated space at Villa Christina,” said Ron Eyester, executive director of Taste Brookhaven.

Tickets range from $100 to $175, and include food tastings, beer, and wine. Tickets can be purchased online.