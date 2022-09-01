Georgians will have an additional option for a safe ride home this Labor Day weekend thanks to AAA’s Tow to Go program.

“If you plan to celebrate the unofficial end of summer this weekend, make sure your plans include a safe ride home,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes every day – that is one person every 52 minutes.

In an effort to prevent these tragedies, AAA will be reactivating its Tow to Go program for the holiday period.

The Tow to Go program provides safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles. Over the lifespan of the program, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“Driving impaired is never a good idea, especially on a busy holiday weekend. Whatever you do, do not drive impaired. If you cannot find a safe ride, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift,” Waiters said.

Tow to Go will be active from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

When called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Tow to Go service areas include:

Florida

Iowa

Michigan

North Dakota

Nebraska

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Colorado (Denver)

North Carolina (Charlotte)

Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Georgia

Tow to Go guidelines:

Provided from 6p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 to 6a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

For more information:

Visit the AAA Georgia Newsroom

Twitter @AAAGeorgia

Call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246