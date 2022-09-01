Joseline Hernandez will perform at this year’s Pure Heat Community Festival on Sunday in Piedmont Park (Courtesy Facebook)

Atlanta Black Pride kicks off tonight with a slate of entertainment, special guests, parties, and more throughout Labor Day weekend.

The weekend actually kicks off tonight, Sept. 1, with Mayor Andre Dickens hosting the sold out “Welcome Reception” from 7 to 9 p.m. at city hall.

Activities for Atlanta Black Pride are divided into “Male” and “Female” events with different parties and events across the city. Expect late-night dance parties at venues like My Sister’s Room, Opium, Westside Cultural Arts Center, poetry, jazz, and even a “booze cruise” on Sunday at Lake Lanier.

The big event for all attendees is the Pure Heat Community Festival on Sunday at Piedmont Park from noon to 8 p.m. Special guests will include reality TV favorites Kandi Burruss, Joseline Hernandez, and Stasha Sanchez as well as an afternoon of live music, DJs, and vendors.

The weekend also includes Black Excellence Influencers Dinner on Friday at the Starling Hotel and the Black Pride Weekend Film Festival at IPIC in Colony Square on Saturday.

See the full lineup of events and register at atlantaprideweekend.com.