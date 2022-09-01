This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Peter Dale is chef and co-owner of Maepole, Condor Chocolates, and Seabear in Athens, GA. He’s also a connoisseur of a good football tailgate, especially for his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, who begin their defense of the national championship this weekend against Oregon.

Dale began as an apprentice at Five & Ten, a popular upscale Athens joint. He opened The National in 2007 and has been perfecting the art of the tailgate party platter ever since.

Dale shares a recipe for bravas sauce. This delicious sauce accompanies patatas bravas, a Spanish staple of fried potatoes covered in tangy tomato sauce. Dale’s recipe is inspired by football weekends at The National and will make the perfect addition to your tailgate party. You can go traditional and pair it with crispy potatoes, use tater tots, okra, or slather it on a burger.

The sauce at The National takes hours to make, but this version is a little quicker. Take a look!

Quick Bravas Sauce

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 14.5 oz can fire roasted tomatoes

1 teaspoon sugar

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon smoked paprika (use the hot variety if you like spice, add more to increase the smokey flavor), plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Pour the olive oil into a small sauté pan and warm over medium heat. When the oil is warm, remove the pan from the heat and add the tomatoes, sugar, bay leaf and smoked paprika. Tilt the pan away from you to avoid getting splattered.

Return the pan to the heat and cook on medium-low until reduced by 1/4 and the color becomes darker. Add the vinegar and gently simmer for 10 more minutes until thick and dark red.

Remove from the heat and season to taste with salt. Remove the bay leaf and puree in a blender until smooth. Taste and add additional salt if necessary. Serve over potatoes or the foods of your choice. Sprinkle smoked paprika liberally over the top. Bravas sauce is best at room temperature or warm.

