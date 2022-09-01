This year’s TiECON will see keynote speeches from a former CEO of The Home Depot and the sibling founders of up and coming payment technology provider Stax.

Organizers of the event for entrepreneurs say registration is now open for TiECON 2022, which is set to take place Sept. 30 at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center.

“This year’s conference theme was inspired by the ongoing innovation in business practices and enhancing the customer experience. Therefore, TiECON 2022 reflects this local commitment to cultivating partnerships and expanding the limits of what is possible for individuals with vision and ambition for business,” said Sid Mookerji, president of TiE Atlanta.

The 2022 conference, which bills itself as ‘the premier conference for entrepreneurs’ will focus on the technologies and services that make commerce successful.

Keynote speakers include Frank Blake, former CEO of The Home Depot, and Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah, sibling co-founders of Stax, a leading payment technology provider. Organizers say Stax is the newest unicorn in the fintech space, with a valuation of over $1 billion with its latest fundraising.

Sessions are divided into the following four tracks, featuring experts and technology providers: FinTech & Payments, Supply Chain & Logistics, Real Estate, and E-Commerce. City of Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch will provide the official welcome to the city.

Tickets for the all-day conference are on sale now. Membership in TiE Atlanta can also be purchased with conference registration.