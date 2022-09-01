Dunwoody will hold two public meetings to review the city’s proposed 2023 budget.

The proposed General Fund budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is $30.2 million, according to a press release. The proposed overall budget, which includes Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST), is $62 million, according to city documents. This is roughly $9 million less than the FY2022 mid-year budget.

The proposed budget includes a 4% pay increase for city staff and the police department. This raise is on top of a separate increase that the city approved in July. The budget also allocates $2.75 million of SPLOST funding toward road resurfacing.

The proposed budget also includes part of the city’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. The city originally received $18.4 million, and the Dunwoody City Council approved a budget for and began allocating some of those funds this year.

“We continue to operate under uncertainty created by the lingering impact of the pandemic,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch in the press release.

The city’s Budget Committee will meet on Sept. 7 at noon and Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. to discuss the proposed budget. Both meetings will be held in person at Dunwoody City Hall at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, and will not be available for online viewing.

The City Council has to adopt the budget before the end of November. The entire budget can be viewed online.