Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of Georgia’s gasoline tax through Oct. 12.

The governor signed two executive orders on Friday extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel as well as the supply chain state of emergency.

“With our nation experiencing 40-year high inflation, ongoing supply chain challenges, and some of the highest gas prices ever, Democrats in D.C. continue to spend taxpayer money with no regard for the costs and its impact on hardworking families,” Kemp said in a statement.

Georgia’s gas prices are actually falling, with motorists paying an average of $3.38 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Both orders will be effective through October 12, 2022, and can be found here.