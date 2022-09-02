In an effort to improve access to quality healthcare for patients facing neurological illness, the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute is launching a new fundraising arm – the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation (AFN).

Dr. William Stuart and Dr. Lawrence Seiden (Special)

“We want to ensure that all patients with chronic neurological illnesses have access to the complex health care services they and their family need,” said Dr. Jeffrey English, medical director of the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute.

AFN will act as the philanthropic arm of the Institute, funding research and treatment of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis and Epilepsy.

“Through our foundation, we hope to enable the best possible access and remove all barriers to care,” said English.

The foundation will provide financial aid to pay for medicine, treatment and provide access to educational resources.

The impacts of neurological illness

According to the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute, approximately one billion people are impacted by neurological disorders.

Deaths and disability caused by these disorders are fast becoming a global challenge, and the burden is set to escalate as the population ages.

AFN commits to improving the lives of those impacted by neurological diseases by funding holistic wellness medical programs like PD360.

Programs like PD360 help to preserve patient independence through gait training, nutrition, exercise, social and medical services.

Patients have been clinically proven to greatly benefit from these kinds of programs. However, healthcare insurance doesn’t always cover this program.

The funds raised and advocacy led by ANF will assist the Institute in:

Expanding its scope

Developing Innovations in research

Providing care from leading practitioners

Achieving breakthroughs in access to healthcare through affordability

To celebrate the launch of AFN, the Institute will be hosting a launch event on Thursday Sept. 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Cherokee Town & Country Club.

For more information, please visit: atlantaneurosciencefoundation.org.