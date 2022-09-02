Check out Pepper’s Hot Dogs every Friday and Saturday night 11 PM-2 AM at Holiday located in The Interlock in West Midtown.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this long Labor Day weekend, you will find a total of 102 (and counting) underground dining events with 48 ITP and 54 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

SOME NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK:

Let’s start with highlighting some newish pop-ups that we have become aware of recently thanks to our particularly powerful and proprietary pop-up picking algorithm.

@senpainoodlesupply, appearing on Friday night at @outrunbrewingco in Stone Mountain, promises “Ramen, with Atlanta in it,” including Hot Lemon Pepper ramen (but of course).



If you’re craving craft hot dogs from 11PM-2AM on Friday and Saturday nights, we’ve got you covered. In addition to the old standby @screamin_weenies_eav at @banshee_eav, you’ve now got @peppershotdogs at @holidaybaratl at the Interlock serving up dogs like the wagyu beef sausage with caramelized onions, truffle aioli, jalapenos and mozzarella..



@contrastartisanales has two new-to-Punk-Foodie pop-ups: @the.g.spot313 on Friday who offers Detroit style Coney Island which is their take on Greek and Macedonia Street Food. We don’t know exactly what that means, but seems to involve dishes like some great looking hot dogs and gyro nachos. Contrast is also hosting Where The Florida Things Are, who purportedly will be serving up gator based dishes and ‘all kinds’ of crazy stuff. That’s all we got on them….let us know what you find out if you go!

LABOR DAY AND FOOTBALL KICK OFF

On Saturday and Sunday in Duluth, there will be a proper Taiwanese night market with lots of authentic Taiwanese fair activities and food. There will be a bunch of food vendors including @javasagacoffee with their truly Taiwanese and delicious fried chicken as well as Momo Food Truck, @momo.food.truck and @yifan.cooking.



If you are used to Cheeseburger Sunday at @evergreenbutcherandbaker, you better pay attention because this weekend it’s happening attention because this weekend it’s happening on Saturday. Expect burgers made with inhouse made long-fermented sesame buns with beef taken from an entire cow broken down in the shop.



Another option for burgers on Saturday is @eventidebrewing in Grant Park, where @thiccburgers will be serving them up for a day of watching football.



On Monday, @_genesgenesgenes_ is back at @kimballhouse serving up fan favorites including a menu of BBQ tacos.

PRE-ORDERS

A couple pre-orders for your reference:

@kamayan_atl is taking pre-orders for “Kamayan To Go For 2” with pick up from 4:30-7:00PM on Saturday. Halo-Halo will also be available.



While not an official pre-order yet, we hope it will be one. @soupbelly_atl is teasing pre-orders for some crazily colorful moon cakes for the upcoming mid-autumn festival.

BEHIND THE FOOD

Do you subscribe the foodie newsletter Side Dish from our friends at @roughdraftatl? If not, then you may have missed our little missive about the magic behind their Lao pho from @jacks_poppin_pho. Check it out!

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Stone Mountain: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)

5:00pm – 9:00pm Fri, Sep 2 | Outrun Brewing Company

Chamblee: The G Spot (Greek & Macedonian)

5:00pm Fri, Sep 2 | Contrast Artisan Ales

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)

11:00pm – 2:00am Fri, Sep 2 – 3 | Banshee

Westside: Pepper’s Hotdogs

11:00pm – 2:00am Fri, Sep 2 – 3 | Holiday Bar

SATURDAY

Chamblee: Where The Florida Things Are

12:00pm Sat, Sep 3 | Contrast Artisan Ales

Kirkwood: Evergreen Butcher & Baker (hamburgers)

1:00pm Sat, Sep 3 | Evergreen Butcher + Baker

Grant park: THICC Burger

2:00pm – 8:00pm Sat, Sep 3 | Eventide Brewing

Duluth: Taiwan Night Market

4:00pm – 9:30pm Sat, Sep 3 | Taiwan Night Market

BuHi: Kamayan (Filipino) PRE-ORDER PICK UP ONLY

4:30pm – 7:00pm Sat, Sep 3 | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)

11:00pm – 2:00am Sat, Sep 3 – 4 | Banshee

Westside: Pepper’s Hotdogs

11:00pm – 2:00am Sat, Sep 3 – 4 | Holiday Bar

SUNDAY

Duluth: Taiwan Night Market

4:00pm – 9:30pm Sun, Sep 4 | Taiwan Night Market

MONDAY

Decatur: || Genes || (BBQ)

1:00pm Mon, Sep 5 | Kimball House