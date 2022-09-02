Courtesy Fever and Netflix.

If you can’t get enough of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, then a multimedia experience coming to Pullman Yards in Kirkwood will turn your world upside down starting Oct. 22.

Netflix and Fever, an experience discovery platform, have teamed up to deliver the all new Stranger Things: The Experience in Atlanta.

“We know our Stranger Things fans will embrace the chance to be the heroes of the story, working alongside Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang to fight the evil threatening to consume Hawkins,” says Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix.

The experience opened in New York in May, San Francisco in June, London in August, with other cities around the world slated for later this year.

The experience launches guests on an adventure through the darker side of Hawkins, including the infamous Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down.

This brand new storyline, developed exclusively with the Duffer Brothers, propels guests into a parallel universe where they must unlock their secret powers to help save the town.

After their perilous escape from the Upside Down and Vecna’s curse, fans will be free to explore Mix-Tape.

Mix-Tape is a collection of Stranger Things greatest hits, including themed food and drinks, exclusive merchandise, and unique photo opportunities.

“Fans love losing themselves in the world when they watch the show. Now, for the first time, they will literally be able to live an episode from the series,” said Lombardo.

The immersive multimedia experience lasts for 50 minutes and unlimited time is provided at Mix-Tape.

Opening times:

Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: 4 p.m. 9 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Time slots are available every half hour

Fans can officially purchase tickets starting Sept. 8 but the waitlist is open now.

Tickets are limited and prices will start at $49 per person and can be booked here. Fans can follow @strangerthings.experience for more.