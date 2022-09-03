Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. The exhibit will open downtown on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street.

Tickets for this touring exhibition about the Wizarding World will go on sale Wednesday, September 28, but fans who are a part of the Harry Potter Fan Club will receive exclusive access to presale tickets on September 25.



Hundreds of thousands of fans saw Harry Potter: The Exhibition at its world premiere this past February at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, PA. It ranked as one of the most visited exhibitions in the history of the museum.

The behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrates the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, and the expanding Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Guests can explore crafted environments that honor the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen in the films and stories.

Visitors will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films and will have the opportunity to engage with innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations in ways never before experienced in a touring exhibition.

After Atlanta, the exhibition will continue to tour globally, extending into more cities in Latin America, Asia, and Europe, including the recently announced stop in Vienna, Austria in December 2022.

“Building on the tremendous success in Philadelphia, we are so excited to bring Harry Potter: The Exhibition to the city of Atlanta, the world headquarters of Imagine Exhibitions, and my hometown,” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions.

William Pate, president and CEO, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau said “we are delighted to welcome a family-friendly exhibition to Atlanta that contributes to our diverse portfolio of offerings, we look forward to Harry Potter: The Exhibition captivating visitors through a comprehensive immersive experience.”

Visit www.HarryPotterExhibition.com to register to be the first to know all news related to this immersive experience. To become a member of the Harry Potter Fan Club you can sign up for free at www.wizardingworld.com/harry-potter-fan-club.