Doris Reidy doesn’t like to waste time, and she hopes other people feel the same

way.

Doris Reidy

“I think this is the place where I say it’s never too late, but let’s face it. Sometimes

it is too late.

Bodies wear out, brains blow a fuse, and sorrow whittles a person down to a nub.

So, if you want to do it, whatever it is, do it now.”

She’s a perfect embodiment of her own advice and of the saying “write what

you know.” An energetic widow of 79, she’s about to publish her tenth novel—and

she didn’t publish her first until she was 72. She’s best known for her light, fun, and often touching books featuring Mrs. Entwhistle, an energetic widow of 80. A

chat with her reveals a lively mind, a realistic but optimist outlook, and a dry sense

of humor.

Q. Tell us about your background.

I’m a transplanted Hoosier and have lived in the same house in Cobb

County for the past 48 years. That makes me about a native, but not quite.

In the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s I wrote non-fiction articles for papers and

magazines. It’s a lot like hitting yourself on the head with a hammer—it

feels so good when you stop. When I opted for a regular paycheck I

became the executive assistant to the CEO of a large hospital system, and

then assistant to the mayor of Marietta, I retired early to care for my

husband who was seriously ill.

Q. How did you get started as a writer?

You mean other than in third grade when my poem about fairies dancing in the

moonlight made the local paper? Honestly, it was torture getting published as a

freelancer for periodicals. I only persisted because I thought I couldn’t write

fiction and I had to write something. The very first article I sold was to Andy

Sparks at the AJC Sunday magazine. It was about a belly dancer, and I went to a

class and participated in the name of research. Then I wrote book reviews of true crime books.

Q. How did you transition to fiction?

After my husband was stable and life settled down, I decided to write a novel to

see if I could. I’d always said firmly that I lacked the imagination to write fiction,

preferred to deal in facts, and didn’t know where to start. I told no one what I was

doing, including my husband and our three adult children. It felt like my personal

secret mission. There were no witnesses to my mistakes, but also no one to show

me how to do better.

Q. What changed?

When the pupil is ready, the teacher will come, and at that point I met a

wonderful writing teacher, Josh Langston. Josh is an accomplished, successful

novelist and shared his expertise generously with beginners. Something he said in

class changed everything for me as a writer: “A plot starts with a person in a place

with a problem.” A cartoon light bulb lit up in my brain—’Of course! I can do

that!’ When I was widowed after 52 years of marriage, writing became my refuge.

Q. How did Mrs. Entwhistle come about?

She started life in a short story, but she was having none of that and insisted on

taking the lead in a series of novels. She’s the character that most appeals to

readers. She’s a composite of my mother, a strong Southern woman, and maybe a

dab of me. The first book, “Mrs. Entwhistle,” is a collection of connected stories,

as is the fourth book, “Many Happy Returns, Mrs. Entwhistle.” The rest are

conventional novels. There’s a cast of recurring characters, including Maxine, her

best friend, and Roger, her dog.

Q. Does Mrs. Entwhistle progress well into the modern age?

She does okay with her cellphone but has a love-hate relationship with her

computer. She remains unhip and unrepentant throughout the series. One thing I

hear consistently from my readers is that she reminds them of their moms or

grandmas. I’m mindful of stasis as I write her, and one of the ways I keep her

moving is by getting her involved with young characters.

Q. How do you think senior characters are portrayed in books?

I find people my age are often presented as caricatures. Our society values

youth to the point that the very word “old” has become a pejorative. Elders are too

often portrayed one-dimensionally as eccentric, inept or feeble. If feels like

nobody’s listening when we say it ain’t so. My goal is to present Mrs. Entwhistle as a fully developed character who’s still equal to life’s challenges. The surest way

to get her to do something is to suggest that maybe—at her age—she’d better not!

Q. Share with us about how you got published.

As a late starter I had no time—literally—for the slow walk that is conventional

publishing—where you query agents, wait to hear, get a nibble, submit a synopsis

and the first chapter, wait again. Maybe you’ll get lucky and interest an agent who

repeats the process with publishers while you wait to hear.

I went that route briefly with my first novel, “Five for the Money” and heard only

crickets. So, I decided to publish independently. If you’re technically adept, it’s

possible to format a manuscript, design a cover and publish a paperback on

Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing, for zero dollars. Of course, if you want it to be

good, you’ll want to pay for some professional help with editing and design.



There are more than 48 million titles available on Amazon, and to make mine

visible I use global online ads, and price the books low enough to be an “oh, what

the heck?” purchase. Some of my readers write reviews, and that connection is

precious. I appreciate every single comment, even the negative ones.

Q. Any final words from you or Mrs. Entwhistle?

Do it now. Pursue the skinny little dream that’s cavorting around in your

head—what have you got to lose? That dream may beef up and propel you in a

direction you never imagined.