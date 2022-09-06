A ruby-throated hummingbird feeds from trumpet honeysuckle (Courtesy Georgia Audubon)

Georgia Audubon will observe the fifth annual Georgia Grows Native for Birds Month in September, a celebrating the connection between native plants and birds. This year’s celebration will include a variety of workshops and events designed to help Georgians learn more about gardening for birds and other wildlife using native plants.

“When it comes to the types of plants that are best for Georgia’s birds, native plants are far better than non-native plants,” says Adam Betuel, Georgia Audubon director of conservation. “As urbanization increases and natural habitats disappear, it is more important than ever that we intentionally include more native plants in our landscapes. Because native trees and shrubs evolved with local wildlife, they harbor more insects and yield more nutritious berries and fruits than non-native varieties. From adding native plants in pots on your balcony to reducing turf grass and planting native trees and shrubs in your yard, planting natives can have far reaching benefits for birds, pollinators, and other wildlife. It’s something each of us can do in our own landscapes to aid bird conservation efforts.”

During September, Georgia Audubon will host a number of virtual and in-person events:

Fall Native Plant Sale in Atlanta and Athens

Accepting Orders now through Sept. 26 with pickup dates on Oct. 1-2 in Atlanta and Athens.

Georgia Audubon and Oconee Rivers Audubon in Athens will collaborate on a fall native plant sale, partnering with Beech Hollow Wildlife Farms to bring shoppers a large selection of bird-friendly, native plants.

Georgia Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary Tour

Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets: $20 for members; $30 for non-members

This year’s tour will feature five properties in DeKalb and Fulton counties, each certified by Georgia Audubon as a Wildlife Sanctuary because it provides essential criteria for attracting birds and other wildlife.

Reflections from a Bird Bath Webinar

Sept.15, 7 p.m. via Zoom

Join ecologist Jim Ferrari, a professor at Wesleyan College, in this webinar as he describes his seven-year study of seed deposition to the bird bath in his Macon, Georgia, yard.

Creating a Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary Webinar

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. via Zoom

Learn how to promote the conservation and well-being of birds and other wildlife in your green space.



Plant ID Workshop

Sept. 22, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Henderson Park

Cost: $20 for members; $30 for non-members

Join Georgia Audubon’s Habitat Program Manager Gabe Andrle,for a beginner plant identification workshop at Henderson Park in Tucker.

Birds and the Undiscovered World

Sept. 25, 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Monday Night Garage

Cost: $35 for members; $45 for non-members

The Georgia Grows Native for Birds Month Closing Celebration features Kenn Kaufman, author, conservationist, and birding legend, as he gives the keynote address at Monday Night Garage, 933 Lee St. SW.

For details and tickets, visit georgiaaudubon.org.