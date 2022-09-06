The 17th annual Taste of Buckhead, Atlanta’s premier food and beverage tasting event, is set to return on Oct. 6.

“Taste of Buckhead has always been an exciting event that showcases the best our community has to offer,” says Buckhead Business Association (BBA) president, Rizwan Peera.

This annual event offers foodies unlimited samples of Buckhead’s best food and beverages.

“We are thrilled to continue with hosting this unlimited tasting event to provide Buckhead-area restaurants and vendors the opportunity to reach new audiences.”

The event will also feature a philanthropic fundraiser, the “Spirit Wall” .

“Each year we are proud to support a new organization in their mission to affect change in our community,” adds Peera.

“BBA continues our commitment to supporting charitable causes and is excited to have our Spirit Wall benefit the incredible work of the Rally Foundation this year,” said Peera.

Any funds raised from raffling off donated bottles of wine or spirits from the Spirit Wall will benefit the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.

The Rally Foundation is an organization that empowers volunteers to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research.

Since its launch in 2005, Rally has provided more than $25.4 million in grants, supporting more than 457 projects worldwide.

General admission tickets are available for $50. VIP tickets are available for $100, for a limited time.

VIP tickets will include:

A private ASW Distillery tour

VIP room with exclusive tastings

Special gift bag

Unique experiences curated for attendees.

The event begins at 6 p.m., with VIP access starting at 5:30 p.m, on Oct. 6.

Anyone interested in donating bottles of wine or spirits for the Spirit Wall can contact: tasteofbuckhead@buckheadbusiness.org.

For more information on participation, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, visit TOBATL.com.